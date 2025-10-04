Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 6.4% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.29.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

