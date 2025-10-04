Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV is Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 791,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 22.5% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $62,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $78.78 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $79.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

