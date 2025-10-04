McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $755.67 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $762.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $710.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $636.02. The company has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

