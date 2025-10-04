iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $65.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

