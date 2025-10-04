ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Progressive makes up about 1.8% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $48,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Progressive by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 1.1%

PGR stock opened at $246.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.84. The company has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $228.54 and a 12 month high of $292.99.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $4,153,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at $56,832,701.76. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,045 shares of company stock worth $31,997,390. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $252.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PGR

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.