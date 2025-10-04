Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stake Raised by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 10.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $71,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,775,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,534 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $61.06 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $179.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

