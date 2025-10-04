Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Trims Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lowered its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Progressive were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 114.0% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 210.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,767,027.20. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $536,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,802.60. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,045 shares of company stock worth $31,997,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $246.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $228.54 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.84.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Progressive from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.63.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

