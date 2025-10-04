WT Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 311,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,936,000. Vertiv accounts for about 2.8% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WT Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Vertiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.78. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $168.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.