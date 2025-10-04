Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 1,850 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.9% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $111.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.41.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

