Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Has $465,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 34.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Arete initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.03%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.