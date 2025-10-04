iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Charter Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,459,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AGG opened at $100.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.62. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.02.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.