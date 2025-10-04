Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $38,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $843.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $706.00 to $854.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $713.88.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at $47,176,283.79. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $790.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $755.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $655.05. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $825.25. The firm has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.