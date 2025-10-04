Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $737,318,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,397 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,999 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 210.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after buying an additional 1,333,839 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,403,000 after buying an additional 980,652 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $134.79 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $150.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.