Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.0% of Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.04. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.