Keystone Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Keystone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $281,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $706.00 to $854.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $713.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $790.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $825.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $755.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $655.05. The stock has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. The trade was a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

