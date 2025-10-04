Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 551 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 856.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957,928 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Pfizer by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $389,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $30.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

