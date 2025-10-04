Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,022 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,861 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, Matauro LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $169.18 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

