Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 140 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Citigroup by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 649,807 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.68.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $105.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

