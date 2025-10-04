Abundance Wealth Counselors Trims Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after buying an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,930,000 after buying an additional 248,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,252,000 after buying an additional 583,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,146,000 after buying an additional 1,018,865 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,902.24. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.51 and a 200 day moving average of $160.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.