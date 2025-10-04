Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 91,973 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Synergy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,973 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.7% during the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 54,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 34,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $2,563,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $356.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.06.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,511,060.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,624,689.76. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.11.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

