111 Capital Purchases 6,786 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

111 Capital raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the quarter. 111 Capital’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PEP opened at $141.98 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.36 and a 200 day moving average of $139.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.87.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

