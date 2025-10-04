Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after buying an additional 1,417,535 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 792.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 318,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 282,448 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $58.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

