NTV Asset Management LLC Buys 30 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 3.6%

TMO stock opened at $543.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $205.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

