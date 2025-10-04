Quent Capital LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $204.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.15 and a 200 day moving average of $191.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $206.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

