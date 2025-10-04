Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in Chevron by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Fjell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjell Capital LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $153.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $265.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.