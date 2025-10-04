Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. HSBC lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $190.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

