Ameriflex Group Inc. Has $587,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Ameriflex Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $143.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

