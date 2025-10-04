iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Sold by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $197.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.06. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $199.31.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

