AIFG Consultants Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,277 Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

AIFG Consultants Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $1,179,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,722.16. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,678,904 shares of company stock valued at $894,021,161. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $145.51 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $156.32. The company has a market capitalization of $182.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

