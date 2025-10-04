Sava Infond d.o.o. Grows Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. 111 Capital grew its stake in Danaher by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 5,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Danaher by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 47,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,320,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 2.2%

Danaher stock opened at $215.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $279.41.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.91.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

