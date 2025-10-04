T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $618,248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 518.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,383,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $329,733,000 after buying an additional 1,160,275 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after buying an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,112,886,000 after buying an additional 844,932 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 34.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $851,066,000 after buying an additional 813,331 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1%

TMUS opened at $230.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.56 and its 200-day moving average is $244.10. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.18 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 38.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $15,432,604.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 634,112,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,895,341,785.60. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,584,633 shares of company stock valued at $623,559,263 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.