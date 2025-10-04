McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,399 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 5.4% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $196.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.59. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.