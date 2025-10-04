Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Stock Position Lifted by Journey Beyond Wealth LLC

Journey Beyond Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Journey Beyond Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

VUG stock opened at $481.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $484.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $464.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.98.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

