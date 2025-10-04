Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Sells 2,052 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 2.1% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9%

UNP opened at $236.60 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.67 and a 200-day moving average of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.54.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

