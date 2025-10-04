Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 28.5% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 73.5% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $65.70 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

