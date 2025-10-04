ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $164.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Melius Research raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,610. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

