Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS is Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $74.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.