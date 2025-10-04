Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS is Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
Shares of VXUS opened at $74.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $74.77.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
