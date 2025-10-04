Single Point Partners LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 407.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.22.

Accenture Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $245.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

