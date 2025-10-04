O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Bought by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,219.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $586,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $104.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.10 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

