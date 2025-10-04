iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Stock Position Reduced by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

IJH opened at $65.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

