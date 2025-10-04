Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 98 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Cape ANN Savings Bank cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,779,895,000 after buying an additional 171,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,504,685,000 after acquiring an additional 821,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,097,289,000 after acquiring an additional 126,688 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Adobe by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after acquiring an additional 961,895 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 68.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Trading Down 1.3%

ADBE stock opened at $346.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.22 and its 200 day moving average is $372.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.Adobe’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

