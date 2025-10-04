Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $573,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Jackson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 79,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $153.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

