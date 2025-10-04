Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Buys 156 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Progressive by 10.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 20.5% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.63.

Progressive Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE PGR opened at $246.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $228.54 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,767,027.20. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $4,153,335.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,832,701.76. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,045 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

