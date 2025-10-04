Consolidated Investment Group LLC Sells 800 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Consolidated Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.4% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in Netflix by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,059,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,295.00 target price (up from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,335.00.

Netflix Trading Down 0.8%

NFLX opened at $1,153.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,207.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,158.96. The company has a market capitalization of $490.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.