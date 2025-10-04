WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,561 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of WEC Energy Group worth $38,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $659,060.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,190.84. This trade represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $444,629.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,113.57. This trade represents a 40.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $113.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.38. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.94 and a 1 year high of $114.97.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.30.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

