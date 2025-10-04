Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $10.49 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $50.11 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 134.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

