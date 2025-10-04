Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 61,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust grew its stake in American Electric Power by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $114.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $115.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

