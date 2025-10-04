Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,403,000 after purchasing an additional 980,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,770,000 after purchasing an additional 611,105 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $737,318,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,053,000 after purchasing an additional 223,831 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,912,000 after purchasing an additional 579,653 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

EMR opened at $134.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.13 and its 200 day moving average is $124.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

