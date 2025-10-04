Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,965,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,673,217,000 after buying an additional 248,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,157 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,807,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,063,000 after purchasing an additional 186,249 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,818,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,336,000 after purchasing an additional 830,440 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC stock opened at $198.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

