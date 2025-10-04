Barrett & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,554,848 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $164.67 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $186.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $267.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

